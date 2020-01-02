Hillary Clinton's new job: Chancellor of Northern Ireland university

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accepted a new job as chancellor of Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland, the university announced Wednesday.

Clinton received an honorary doctorate from the university in October 2018 and will now become QUB's 11th and first female chancellor, according to a press release from the school.

QUB told FOX Business that the five-year position is not salaried.

"It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said in a statement. "The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

QUB Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate Stephen Prenter highlighted Clinton's accomplishments related to the Northern Ireland Peace Process in the 1990s.

"I am delighted that Queen’s has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor." he said. "Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

In October 1995, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton visited Northern Ireland as the Northern Ireland Conflict, which had been ongoing since the 1960s, came to a steady end. The region started making developments in the mid-1990s toward what would become the Good Friday Agreement, which initiated Northern Ireland's current political system.

The then-first lady met with a group of Protestant and Catholic women who were involved in cross-community work during her visit. She also met with peace campaigner Joyce McCartan, who lost several family members during the Conflict, the BBC reported in 2016. The Clintons made a number of other visits to the region during the peace process and afterward.

The former president also gave his name to a building at the site of the Nov. 8, 1987, Remembrance Day bombing site, now called The Clinton Centre, as a gesture of peace and prosperity. He visited the building for the first time in 2001, according to the Irish Times, and has visited on two more occasions since then.

Hillary Clinton has said that she "helped to bring peace to Northern Ireland" in a 2008 interview with CNN. She was inducted into the Irish America Hall of Fame in 2015, saying she was accepting the honor "on behalf of all the remarkable women that I met and admired in Northern Ireland," BBC reported.

