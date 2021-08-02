Expand / Collapse search
High prices at New York, New Jersey airports trigger probe

The audit comes after the Port Authority board last year approved airport price increases of up to 10%

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has ordered an audit of high-priced food and beverage items at three major airports after customers complained online. 

The company ordered to run the audit, OTG, runs restaurants, stores and concessions at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty airports. 

People arrive at the ticketing area inside Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in New York.  (AP)

Travelers at those airports had flagged the company on Twitter, after paying nearly $30 for a Sam Adams Summer Ale and nearly $11 for an order of fries, according to a report from The City.  

OTG told FOX Business that the high prices came about by someone simply inputting "the wrong prices." 

"Once we learned of it, we immediately took action to correct and began proactively auditing our entire system to ensure there were no other mistakes," OTG said. "We took this initiative on our own." 

The audit comes after the Port Authority board last year approved airport price increases of up to 10% following a minimum wage hike in 2018 for tens of thousands of workers starting in 2023. 

The Port Authority says terminal operators and concession management companies set prices at airports based on comparing prices in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas. 

FOX Business has reached out to the Port Authority with a request for comment but did not hear back before publication.