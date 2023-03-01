Hershey's SHE bars celebrate Women's History Month for third year

The Hershey Company announced on Wednesday, March 1, that it once again will be producing a limited-edition "Hershey's SHE bars" in honor of Women's History Month.

This year marks the third year that Hershey's has created the product, according to a press release from the company.

"The Hershey's SHE bars serve as a heartwarming reminder to take a moment and shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day," according to the release.

"The brand is inviting fans to recognize the women and girls in their life through the simple gesture of gifting a Hershey's SHE bar."

The Hershey's SHE bar will be available in two sizes: a 1.55-ounce standard chocolate bar and 4.4-ounce XL chocolate bar, said the company.

The product will be available while supplies last.

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, partnered with the North Carolina-based Girls on the Run for the second year for the special offering, "to build upon their shared mission of uplifting women to recognize their limitless potential."

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization "dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams," says its website.

Girls on the Run worked with Hershey's to "curate 200+ powerful adjectives that are featured on the Hershey's SHE bar," according to the release for the bar.

Girls on the Run coaches and participants were asked to describe "an impactful woman in their lives."

Some of the words selected include "gentle," "unique," "brave" and "resilient."

"We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey's SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey's larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women's History Month and every month," said Katie DeCapria, brand manager of Hershey.

The bar "reminds us to take a moment to honor the women and girls who inspire us every day," added DeCapria.

Hershey's is also celebrating Women's History Month with a host of new programs aimed at empowering young women, said the release.

"Hershey's is growing its partnership with Girls on the Run through several initiatives, including sponsoring a day of one-on-one mentorship opportunities between Girls on the Run participants and The Hershey Company leaders at the first-ever Future CEO event," the release also said.

Hershey's will also make a donation to Girls on the Run, "to provide more women and girls with access to influential programs at a local and national level."

"Joining forces with Hershey's to celebrate the incredible and inspirational women and girls around us is integral to our program," said Girls on the Run CEO Elizabeth Kunz.

"It's an honor to see our organization's heartfelt input on the new Hershey's SHE bar," she added.