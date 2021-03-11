Here's why the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer aren't called Jeeps

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have returned after three decades, but not exactly as Jeeps.

The automaker is positioning the rebooted full-size SUVs as a "premium extension" of the Jeep brand, the name of which does not appear on either vehicle.

It's similar to how Land Rover treats its Range Rover models and is meant to give the trucks a more upscale image.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are mechanically similar, but their model designations denote two tiers of trim that are roughly equivalent to the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Starting prices range from $59,995 to $74,995 for the Wagoneer and $88,995 to $105,995 for the Grand Wagoneer, which joins the Navigator and Cadillac Escalade in the $100G club.

Jeep has also set up a dedicated Wagoneer.com website, where reservations are currently being accepted with a $500 deposit.

The trucks won't be found in every Jeep showroom, either. Only dealerships that have received the J.D. Power Customer First award qualify and will have to invest in a dedicated Wagoneer section in their stores.

They also have to commit to a list of 10 Customer Promises and the Wagoneer Client Services program, which includes providing five years of free maintenance with vehicle pickup and an equivalent vehicle loaner.

The automaker would not confirm to FOX Business how many dealers have signed up to date.