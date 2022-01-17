Heidi Klum talks $2M insurance policy on legs: 'It's weird'

Heidi Klum knows how much she's worth.

The 48-year-old model is known for her striking good looks, her fashion sense and her seemingly never-ending legs.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday, the "America's Got Talent" judge revealed what led to her legs being insured for several million dollars.

Klum was playing a fill-in-the-blank-style game when DeGeneres prompted her to talk about the insurance policy and to share which uninsured body part should be insured – she indicated that her breasts should have a policy taken out on them.

HEIDI KLUM CAN'T STOP TALKING ABOUT SNOOP DOGG AFTER THEIR COLLAB: 'MY POOR HUSBAND'

"I didn't insure them, by the way," the star said in reference to her legs. "It was a client that insured them. It wasn't me."

The ordeal was made even more complicated as one leg was insured for more than the other, Klum revealed.

HEIDI KLUM HEATS UP INSTAGRAM WITH PANTLESS PIC: 'OH! MY!'

"One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar," she recalled. "Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now, you can't see it right now."

She added: "One was more expensive than the other one. It's weird, the things some people do."

Back in 2017, Klum addressed the insurance policies, telling People magazine that one leg was insured for $1 million and the other was insured for $1.2 million.

HEIDI KLUM PUTS ON LEGGY DISPLAY AS SHE STEPS OUT FOR DINNER IN LITTLE BLACK DRESS

"I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs," she said at the time. "I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do."

Image 1 of 2

Klum added that having four children – which caused her to gain "45, 50 pounds with each of them" – resulted in her needing to work hard to keep her legs in tip-top shape.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

So much so in fact, that Klum said she does more in her forties "than I have in my twenties or my thirties" to take care of her body.