Health officials: Romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak went unnoticed

Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials are disclosing another food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, but they say it appears to be over.

The disclosure comes after romaine producers pledged to step up safety measures following a series of outbreaks , including one last year that sickened more than 200 and killed five. Experts say it's not clear why romaine keeps getting tainted.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it learned of the newest E. coli outbreak in mid-September. By the time it identified romaine as the likely source, it says the tainted produce was no longer on shelves. It says 23 people were sickened between July 12 and Sept. 8. No deaths were reported.

As with previous outbreaks, the agency says it did not identify how the romaine became contaminated.