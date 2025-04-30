Expand / Collapse search
Travel
Published

Hawaiian Airlines flight declares emergency after a mobile device gets stuck in seat, emits 'electrical smell'

Similar issue occurred on a Lufthansa flight last week

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 30

A Hawaiian Airlines flight heading from Honolulu to Tokyo declared an emergency on Monday as a precautionary measure after a mobile device became lodged in a seat, creating an "electrical smell" on the plane.

The carrier said in a statement to FOX Business that Hawaiian Airlines Flight 457’s emergency declaration was issued "out of an abundance of caution" so the aircraft could receive "priority handling" when it arrived at Haneda Airport, which is located in the greater Tokyo area.

"The Airbus A330 landed without incident and arrived at the gate shortly after 9 p.m. local time," the carrier told FOX Business.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Hawaiian Airlines A330 at Los Angeles International Airport on June 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 457’s emergency declaration was issued "out of an abundance of caution," the carrier said in a statement. (FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

FLIGHT BOUND FOR HAWAII ABORTS TAKEOFF FROM LAX DUE TO ‘UNSTABLE NOSE WHEEL’ AS SMOKE SEEN ON RUNWAY

The airline said safety "is our priority," adding, "We apologize to impacted guests for the inconvenience."

Upon its passengers disembarking at the airport, Hawaiian Airlines dislodged the mobile device from where it was trapped in the seat.

FRANCE - 2025/03/07: In this photo illustration, Hawaiian Airlines Company is seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the logo displayed in the background. (Photo Illustration by Romain Doucelin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Upon its passengers disembarking at the airport, Hawaiian Airlines dislodged the mobile device from where it was trapped in the seat. (Romain Doucelin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A similar incident happened last week, when a Lufthansa flight diverted after a passenger's tablet became "jammed" in a seat, Simply Flying reported. The flight departed Los Angeles on Wednesday and was headed to Munich, but landed in Boston. Passengers eventually departed, but arrived in Germany behind schedule.

"To eliminate any potential risk, particularly with regard to possible overheating, the cockpit crew and air traffic control jointly decided – as a precaution – to divert the flight to Boston," a Lufthansa spokesperson told the outlet. "There, a Lufthansa Technik team safely removed and inspected the damaged tablet."