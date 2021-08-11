Hawaii's new COVID-19 bar, restaurant restrictions say no standing allowed

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday aimed at combatting the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

The governor said in a tweet that he would be signing an executive order that would "limit social gatherings, effective immediately."

"Social gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 indoors, 25 outdoors. Patrons in restaurants, bars, establishments must remain seated with parties maintaining six feet of distance," he said. "No mingling, and masks must be worn unless actively eating."

The order will remain in place until Oct. 18, unless it is superseded by a subsequent order.

"The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has changed the course of the pandemic in Hawaiʻi. We are seeing case numbers in the 600s – the highest numbers we’ve seen since this pandemic began," Ige said in the order. "This requires immediate and serious attention to avert unmanageable strains on our healthcare system and other catastrophic impacts to the state."

The Hawaii State Department of Health reported 436 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Honolulu Star Adviser.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows the state's total case count at 47,376,

More than 60% of Hawaii has been vaccinated, according to Reuters.