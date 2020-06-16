Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Harvard professor pleads not guilty to hiding ties to China

Lieber was indicted this month by a federal grand jury 

Associated Press
close
Former FBI assistant director Bill Gavin says Charles Lieber's arrest is an example of China taking advantage of the United States' academic and corporate institutions. video

Top Harvard scientist indicted over alleged work in China

Former FBI assistant director Bill Gavin says Charles Lieber's arrest is an example of China taking advantage of the United States' academic and corporate institutions.

A Harvard University professor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.

Continue Reading Below

Charles Lieber appeared via videoconference before a federal court magistrate judge in Boston because of the coronavirus pandemic. He didn't speak, other than to answer questions from the judge and enter his not guilty plea.

$1M BOND SET FOR HARVARD PROFESSOR ACCUSED OF HIDING TIES TO CHINA

Lieber, the former chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology, was arrested in January on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.

Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court Jan. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

He was indicted this month by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false statements to authorities, a charge that calls for up to five years in prison if he is convicted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lieber's lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in an email last week that “the government has this wrong" and that “when justice is done, Charlie’s good name will be restored.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS