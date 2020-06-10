Harper's Bazaar names Samira Nasr as first-ever black editor-in-chief

Harper's Bazaar U.S. has appointed Samira Nasr as its next editor-in-chief, the first black woman to hold the top role in the fashion magazine's 153-year history.

Effective July 6, Nasr will be responsible for overseeing content strategy and development across the U.S. edition's print and digital platforms, the magazine's publisher, Hearst, announced Tuesday.

She will replace the longtime editor Glenda Bailey who announced she was stepping down in January, after nearly 19 years in the position, to become a global consultant for the brand.

In a video posted to the magazine's Instagram page, Nasr announced she was "honored to be at the helm of such an iconic brand" during "this particular moment in our nation's history."

"I will work to give all voices a platform to tell stories that would never have been told," Nasr said. "To all the protestors, community organizations, activists and those currently fighting to be safe, to be seen and to be heard through our own narrative - I see you, I thank you and I hope we can join forces to amplify the message of equality because black lives matter."

Nasr will be making her way back to Hearst after previously serving as the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, published by Condé Nast. Prior to that, she held the role of fashion director at Elle for five years, also published by Hearst, as well as the style director for InStyle, published by Meredith Corporation.

The New York University graduate's time in fashion began when she took on the role of assistant to Grace Coddington, the former creative director at Vogue.

"As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my worldview is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters," Nasr said. "My lens by nature is colorful, and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar's history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time."

Dubbed America's first fashion magazine, Harper's Bazaar reaches an audience of more than 35 million across its print, digital, social platforms as well as its website ShopBAZAAR.com. The magazine has 29 global editions.

“Samira's important voice will continue to evolve the brand's distinct position as a style touchstone for fashion’s most discerning," Hearst Magazines President Troy Young said.

