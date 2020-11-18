Harley-Davidson reveals first Serial 1 electric bikes

Harley-Davidson is coming back to the future.

Following up on October’s reveal of a retro electric bicycle to announce the new Serial 1 E-bike brand, the company has released details on the first four models, which all have a decidedly more modern look than the white-tired concept and are now available for pre-order.

The MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU, RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY SPEED are priced from $3,399 to $4,499 and have electrically assisted ranges and top speeds of 25-115 miles and 20-28 mph, depending on the model. Deliveries begin next spring in the contiguous United States and Germany online and in some Harley-Davidson stores.

Harley-Davidson is a minority owner in the brand -- which is named in honor of one of its early motorcycle models -- and responsible for the designs of the bikes, which are produced by a contract manufacturer. According to Cycling Industry News, the global E-bike market was $15 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a 6% rate through 2025.

Harley-Davidson is coming off a strong third-quarter driven by a refocusing on its core high-end models and strongest markets following a failed effort to expand into low-end motorcycle segments. Its only electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, has a starting price of $29,799.

