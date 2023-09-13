Hardee's brings Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and tenders to its menus

Hardee's introduced its new Nashville hot chicken products Wednesday.

The Tennessee-based chain announced its eateries will now be offering Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches, Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuits.

Hot chicken products are now a permanent fixture on Hardee's menus, and available at participating locations.

Hot chicken, a Nashville specialty, is chicken that is usually marinated, fried and then doused in a cayenne pepper-based sauce. The dish is famous for its red hue.

"At Hardee's, we're all about offering the homestyle foods our guests crave. We're expanding our famous chicken lineup with just the right amount of spice," Hardee's Director of Brand Marketing Mallory Jones said in a statement. "The flavors speak for themselves.

"While there's a nod to our Tennessee headquarters, we know guests across the country will love this new flavor."

The sandwiches are available in-store or on the Hardee's mobile app.

Hardee's was founded in North Carolina in 1960, and now has 1,600 company-owned or franchised restaurants operating in 31 states.