Chris Hogan: How to have the happiest Christmas ever (I dare you!)

Have you heard the Scripture, “God loves a grumpy giver”? Wait, that can’t be right. It says, “God loves a cheerful giver.” That makes a lot more sense.

I’m sure we’ve all experienced the joy that giving brings and Christmas is the perfect time to spread joy!

During this season, it’s fun to give your money away. If you’ve done it, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, I dare you to try. You could make an extra donation to your church, or send gifts to families in developing countries. Or, you could be on the lookout for spontaneous ways to give—like leaving a big tip for a server, who’s a single mom struggling to buy Christmas gifts for her kids.

Get this: Generosity is not only fun, it’s also healthy! Research shows generous people live longer and are less stressed and depressed than stingy people. One study followed 423 older couples for five years. They found generous couples who helped friends, relatives, and neighbors, reduced their risk of dying during the study period by about one half. Choosing to be a Scrooge could be a health risk!

While writing my most recent book, "Everyday Millionaires," I learned that 70 percent of millionaires set aside money in their budget every month for charitable giving, as opposed to 51 percent of non-millionaires. But you don’t have to wait to become a millionaire to start giving. These millionaires developed their giving habits long before they had a string of zeroes attached to their net worth. Generosity is a mindset, whether you’re giving $10 or $10,000.

There are plenty of ways to bless people without spending a penny. Here are four ideas:

Share your skills

How can you bless others with your talents? I know a professional photographer who organizes photoshoots around Christmas for families struggling to pay bills. He and his friends give away beautiful portraits those families could never afford to buy.

Share your words

Is there someone in your life who needs encouragement or a thank you? Send a text, write a note, or pull them aside in person. Their face will light up brighter than a Christmas tree!

Share your time

Intentionally plan out your time with family so it doesn’t get lost in the Christmas chaos. You could also spend time with people who are lonely during the holidays. Visit nursing homes or prisons or find people who are celebrating the holidays away from home and invite them over.

Share your possessions

Maybe you can’t buy someone a new bike but you could let them borrow yours. Or you could donate some of your clothes, furniture, or toys to a family in need. Sharing your home is a great way to give, too! Open it up to friends and neighbors.

The joy of giving will outlast the shiny toys you open Christmas morning. But I want you to think of generosity as a new way of life not just a seasonal mindset.

What kind of legacy do you want to leave? How do you want to be remembered? You can measure material things in dollars, but impacting someone’s life in a positive way is priceless!

