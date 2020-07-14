Expand / Collapse search
Hallmark Channel releases wine based on Christmas programming

Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' draws 70M viewers annually

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 14

The Hallmark Channel has launched a line of wines to pair with its annual marathon of holiday movies.

Hallmark teamed up with lifestyle wine company Wines That Rock to create two exclusive offerings -- dubbed "Jingle" and "Joy" -- available online for pre-order and just in time for the channel's "Countdown to Christmas."

WHY HALLMARK’S HOLIDAY CONTENT SUCCEEDS IN THE AGE OF STREAMING

From late October until Christmas, the channel runs a mix of holiday movies, specials and holiday-themed original programming 24/7. The marathon of holiday films racks up roughly 70 million total viewers annually.

"Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers' enjoyment of the holidays," said Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks, which owns the Hallmark Channel.

The "Jingle" is said to be a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon for those more enticed to drink red while "Joy" is described as a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.

The wines can be purchased in a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack or 12-bottle case

