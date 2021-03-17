Half of Americans plan to travel this spring as COVID restrictions ease: survey

After a year of stifled travel plans, Americans are itching to hit the road now that coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out across the country.

A recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 50% of Americans are already planning a trip this spring, an indication that staycations may soon be a thing of the past.

However, millennials were by far the most eager to do so compared to other generations, with over half believing that day-to-day life will return to normal within the next three months.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As a result, just under 60% of millennials (ages 23-38 years old) indicated they are planning a trip over the next three months, compared to 50% of all other age groups.

Millennials are also less worried about finances hindering their plans, with over 50% believing they will be better off financially in the next 12 months compared to today.

Of the trips planned, over one-third of Americans (34%) are searching for international destinations. Meanwhile, 66% are still searching for domestic destinations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

More Americans are gravitating toward outdoor, socially distanced trips rather than visiting U.S. cities, which are still reeling from the economic downturn.

In fact, over one-fifth of Americans (21%) admit that the pandemic dampened any desire to visit a city this spring.

Overall, the most desired locations this spring are destinations near the beach such as Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, according to Tripadvisor, which tracked the biggest increase in searches compared to a year ago.

US AIR TRAVEL HITS PANDEMIC HIGH AS SPRING BREAKERS HIT THE BEACH

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing destinations for spring travelers: