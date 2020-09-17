Gwyneth Paltrow backs anti-wrinkle Botox alternative

Even Gwyneth Paltrow admits to needing a little more than goop to stay fresh-faced.

The wellness guru and Goop founder is the new face of the anti-aging injectable Xeomin, used to smooth out fine lines and reduce wrinkles. The actress says she's been using the injectable that's been described as a more natural alternative to Botox for a few years.

Xeomin is a form of the botulism toxin, a protein that helps prevent muscle movement in places that cause wrinkles. Its injected into the forehead and brows typically, however, unlike Botox, Xeomin claims to use a purer form of the toxin.

“Dealing with aging is a multi-layered experience. I take good care of my skin, hydrate and exercise, but sometimes a girl needs a little extra help,” Paltrow, 47, captioned a selfie on Instagram promoting the company.

“It’s a uniquely purified anti-wrinkle injection that does not contain any unnecessary proteins. I am a big fan,” she wrote.

Paltrow’s post comes at a time when plastic surgery and Botox are on the rise, with some calling it the “Zoom Boom” as a result of being confronted with our reflections in close-up video chats in the age of the coronavirus.

“I'm obviously a more natural person and I'm not going to go crazy with anything but I also really like that it's purified. It's the cleanest version," Paltrow told PEOPLE of Xeomin.

Before getting behind the Xeomin -- her first medical aesthetics partnership -- Paltrow says she made sure the injectable's ingredients were up to her standards.

"Finding highly purified and proven products is so important," she told PEOPLE.

A whopping 68% of plastic surgeons nationwide began seeing patients via telemedicine consultations during the pandemic, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, continuing on a trend plastic surgeons had seen prior to the health crisis. According to reports, 64% of plastic surgeons saw an increase in consultations before coronavirus hit.

The demand to get rid of wrinkles recently has been so high, some doctors have set up Botox drive-thrus, charging $300 a shot.

