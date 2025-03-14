Guinness offers ways to make the most of St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is just a day away, with scores of people looking to ring in the holiday.

About 61% of American consumers have plans to partake in the annual St. Patrick’s Day holiday in some form or fashion this year, according to a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey, and many more people in other countries around the world have celebrations on tap, too.

In an interview with FOX Business, Guinness Brewery Ambassador Colm O’Connor recommended having a Guinness and gave other tips for making the most of St. Patrick’s Day.

"Get yourself a can of Guinness, or go to your local bar for a pint of Guinness," he said, adding that those who decide to do that should do so responsibly.

He also noted Guinness, which has been in business for 266 years, also has Guinness 0.0, a non-alcohol version of its popular stout that it launched a few years ago.

"St. Patrick was a great man," O’Connor told FOX Business. "He was obviously one of patron saints, so [St. Patrick’s Day] is a celebration of the man, but more importantly is probably a celebration of Irishness right the way around the world, which kind of links to the Guinness story as well. Ireland has many success stories, and this is one of them."

"You don’t have have to have an Irish background to celebrate. That’s the beauty of it," he added. "It’s basically a celebration of an idea and a celebration of an approach to life, as well as obviously being very proud to be Irish."

The Guinness Brewery Ambassador also said to "make sure you enjoy the festivals, whether that’s at home or whether it’s at your local parade."

Many cities around the U.S., including Boston and Chicago, hold parades on St. Patrick’s Day. The one in New York City is watched by some 2 million people each year.

In Dublin, Ireland, the Guinness Storehouse and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery are holding a multi-day festival for St. Patrick’s Day. The festival, which started Friday and runs through Tuesday, features "Irish music, art, food, beer and entertainment," according to its website.

In the interview, O’Connor also suggested getting together with family and friends on St. Patrick’s Day, saying the holiday was "all about communities getting together" as well.

"Just enjoy yourself through the parade, through whichever medium you wish to express your Irishness or your connection to that particular approach to life," he said.

Some people embrace the holiday through food.

Guinness stew is a popular dish for St. Patrick’s Day, as well as corn beef, bacon and cabbage, according to the Guinness Brewery Ambassador.

For Guinness specifically, O’Connor said seafood, including oysters, is a "quite popular" pairing.

"Guinness is actually defined as a dry Irish stout," he said, noting that stout "means that it’s brewed with roasted barley essentially. "

"Where we’re kind of a little bit different in that style, it’s kind of like a substyle, is that we brew with unmalted roasted barley," he explained. "That basically means that it’s raw barley that we roast, and what that does is it gives you the full flavors, but at the end it actually leaves you with a little bit of dryness at the backend … Similar to a dry champagne or a dry wine, it kind of renews your palate."

He also said Guinness pairs well with "other foods that have strong flavors."

"There’s many, many different ways to celebrate" St. Patrick’s Day, he told FOX Business. "True food, true drink, true song, as well."

According to the NRF, 26% of American consumers will go to a bar or restaurant for a St. Patrick’s Day party. Parades are in the plans for 14% of celebrants.

Other popular ways consumers are looking to celebrate include donning green attire, dishing up a special meal and decorating, the survey found.