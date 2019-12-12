Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Best of GrubHub: These restaurants have the best classic delivery dishes

Classic delivery dishes include pizza, pad thai, chicken wings, burgers, poke, tacos and meatballs

By FOXBusiness
How Instagram food influencers impact the restaurant industry

Food influencer Dina Deleasa-Gonsar and Gerber Group CEO Scott Gerber discuss how Instagram food influencing impacts business.

If you’re on the hunt for the best standard delivery dishes — such as pizza, pad thai or wings — GrubHub has found the restaurants for you.

The mobile food-ordering app released its annual “Year in Food” report earlier this month, which included a list of restaurants that are experts in classic delivery dishes.

Those classic dishes include burgers, pizza, chicken wings, tacos, poke, Pad Thai and meatballs, according to a press release.

GrubHub’s report also gave out four superlatives to states and Washington, D.C., for their increase of different kinds of cuisines.

Washington, D.C., was given “The Night Owl” for its “rise of late-night orders,” while California was given “The Health Nut” for its “rise of healthy foods,” according to GubHub.

The increase in caffeinated drinks in Oregon earned it “The Most Energized” and an increase in dessert orders in Texas secured it the title of “The Sweetest State,” according to GrubHub.

The app also announced other notable orders, like “biggest single-item splurge,” which was a $285 order of osetra black caviar, which weighed about 30 grams.

Meanwhile, GrubHub’s smallest order was a single packet of hot sauce.

Here are the restaurants honored as the “Best of GrubHub” for classic delivery dishes:

Burger: Calibur in San Francisco

Pizza: Joe’s Pizza (Greenwich Village Institution) in New York City

Chicken wings: KyoChon in Los Angeles 

Tacos: E Bar Tex Mex in Dallas

Poke: SeaSweets Poke in Portland, Ore.

Pad Thai: Circles Thai in Philadelphia

Meatballs: DiPasquale’s Italian Marketplace in Baltimore