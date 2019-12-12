Best of GrubHub: These restaurants have the best classic delivery dishes

If you’re on the hunt for the best standard delivery dishes — such as pizza, pad thai or wings — GrubHub has found the restaurants for you.

Continue Reading Below

The mobile food-ordering app released its annual “Year in Food” report earlier this month, which included a list of restaurants that are experts in classic delivery dishes.

Those classic dishes include burgers, pizza, chicken wings, tacos, poke, Pad Thai and meatballs, according to a press release.

GrubHub’s report also gave out four superlatives to states and Washington, D.C., for their increase of different kinds of cuisines.

LA CITY COUNCIL MAKING LIFE HARDER FOR FOOD VENDORS

Washington, D.C., was given “The Night Owl” for its “rise of late-night orders,” while California was given “The Health Nut” for its “rise of healthy foods,” according to GubHub.

Stocks in this Article GRUB GRUBHUB INC $48.20 -0.10 (-0.21%)

The increase in caffeinated drinks in Oregon earned it “The Most Energized” and an increase in dessert orders in Texas secured it the title of “The Sweetest State,” according to GrubHub.

The app also announced other notable orders, like “biggest single-item splurge,” which was a $285 order of osetra black caviar, which weighed about 30 grams.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, GrubHub’s smallest order was a single packet of hot sauce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are the restaurants honored as the “Best of GrubHub” for classic delivery dishes:

Burger: Calibur in San Francisco

Pizza: Joe’s Pizza (Greenwich Village Institution) in New York City

Chicken wings: KyoChon in Los Angeles

Tacos: E Bar Tex Mex in Dallas

Poke: SeaSweets Poke in Portland, Ore.

Pad Thai: Circles Thai in Philadelphia

Meatballs: DiPasquale’s Italian Marketplace in Baltimore