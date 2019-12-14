GrubHub reveals the most vegan-friendly states and the top meat alternatives of 2019

Delivery orders of vegan dishes are on the rise, according to a recent report.

Earlier this month, GrubHub released its annual “Year in Food” report, which found that vegan orders were 27 percent more popular in 2019 than in 2018.

In that report, the mobile food-ordering app also revealed the most popular meat-alternative options of the year.

At the top of the list was the Impossible Burger, which reportedly rose in popularity by 200 percent, according to a press release.

Following the Impossible Burger, in order, were black bean burgers, tofu, mushroom burgers and jackfruit.

GrubHub also found which states are the most vegan-friendly and which are the least vegan-friendly.

According to the report, New York took the spot as the most vegan-friendly, followed by California, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Indiana was named as the least vegan-friendly state, followed by Iowa, North Carolina, Missouri and Idaho.

Vegetarian and vegan orders also took seven spots of the top 10 orders of 2019, according to GrubHub.

