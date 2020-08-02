Ground beef recall affects 38,000 pounds of meat imported from Canada

Tens of thousands of pounds of ground beef from JBS Food Canada ULC have been recalled for not undergoing an import re-inspection before crossing the border, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The recall is classified as a Class I and has been filed as having a “high” health risk, according to the government agency. A total of 38,406 pounds of beef was imported on July 13.

A Class I recall signifies "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the USDA.

The raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat items were supplied to the Balter Meat Company in Miami, Florida, and were processed into ground beef. The packages were distributed throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recalled ground beef details

Company: Balter Meat Company

Meat Type: Ground beef

Lean-to-Fat Ratio: 73/27

Packages: 80-pound boxes containing eight, 10-pound chubs

Pack Dates: 07/20/20, 07/21/20 or 07/22/20

Use By/Freeze By Dates: 08/09/2020 or 08/10/2020

Lot Codes: 2020A or 2030A

The ground beef packages that are subject to recall will have an establishment number that reads “EST. 1126” on the inside the USDA inspection mark.

No adverse health effects have been reported thus far, but the USDA has recalled the ground beef as a precaution. Customers who have purchased ground beef that matches the details the agency has provided are urged to not consume the meat.

The beef should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was originally purchased, the USDA advised.

Food safety questions can be referred to the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or the agency’s live chat feature through Ask USDA. Operating days and hours are from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.

