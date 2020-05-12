Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle and Budget

Grocery costs spiked as coronavirus hit US economy in April

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs saw the biggest increases in April

By FOXBusiness
close
Americans are lining up to stock up on meat as stores begin rationing supply. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.video

Coronavirus causes grocery stores to ration meat supply

Americans are lining up to stock up on meat as stores begin rationing supply. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

In April, the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. economy hard -- including grocery prices.

According to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average grocery prices surged by 2.6 percent in April. That is the largest monthly increase in grocery prices since 1974, according to the report.

Grocery foods with the highest one-month increase were meat, poultry, fish and eggs, which rose by 4.3 percent in April.

CORONAVIRUS THE DEATH OF THE GROCERY STORE AS WE KNOW IT

Meanwhile, bakery items and cereal increased by 2.9 percent, nonalcoholic drinks increased by 2.9 percent, dairy products increased by 1.5 percent and vegetables also increased by 1.5 percent.

Oklahoma State University student Chandler Goodman and Delta State University student John-Crawford Counts discuss how their business, Pop Up Pantry, is providing groceries to those in need during coronavirus.Video

Despite the increase in grocery costs, consumer goods saw an overall decline of 0.8 percent in price, according to the data.

That is “the largest monthly decline since December 2008,” the report said.

FARMERS WELCOME $1.2B IN USDA PURCHASES FOR FOOD BANKS

Grocery chains across the country have had to ration certain items -- most recently meat products -- because of shortages or potential shortages during the pandemic.

In fact, last week Kroger started limiting meat purchases in all its stores after previously limiting meat only in select stores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The supermarket chain also added chicken to the limit alongside pork and beef.

Kroger competitors, including Costco and Food Lion, are also limiting the number of meat items customers can buy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS