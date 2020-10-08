Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews and more to virtually perform at Save Our Stages festival

Thirty-five acts are set to perform virtually at the Save Our Stages festival to bring awareness to the Save Our Stages Act currently before Congress and trying to get passed in the Senate.

The likes of Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, the Foo Fighters, the Roots, Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Little Big Town, The Lumineers, Marshmello & Demi Lovato, and Macklemore are just some of the artists lending their influence to the cause.

“The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important,” said Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, according to Variety.

The event is produced by YouTube and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). All the acts will be performing from different independent venues across the nation including Tipitina’s (New Orleans, La.), Troubadour (Los Angeles), Apollo Theater (New York), and Exit/In (Nashville, Tenn.).

In fact, a survey by NIVA discovered that if small, independent U.S. theaters and venues don't receive federal aid, almost 90% will not make it through the pandemic.

"This benefit event aims to generate significant awareness, advocacy and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, directly supporting our most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss," the act's website details.

“Live concerts are the heart and soul of the music industry so it’s critical we do everything we can to save independent music venues,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube.

#SOSFEST will be hosted by Reggie Watts and will livestream on NIVA's official YouTube channel October 16-18. It's presented by Bud Light Seltzer, which has already donated $1 million to NIVA.

“We have proudly partnered with iconic artists and venues around the country and now we want to do our part to ensure that small music venues can remain in business for when we can all come together in-person again,” said Azania Andrews, vice president, consumer connections at Anheuser-Busch.