Green Monday: Don't miss the final big sales before Christmas

Besides Black Friday, there’s another day that draws huge crowds and it’s much closer to Christmas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Green Monday is the second Monday in the month of December. According to Investopedia, it’s considered one of the busiest shopping days of the season.

Apparently, the name comes from eBay. The website claims that back in 2007, it noticed that this particular Monday was one of the most profitable sales days of the season (which makes it one of the most profitable days of the entire year).

The day is important to shoppers rushing to get last minute gifts before major Christmas deadlines.

This year, for example, Green Monday falls of Dec. 13. The USPS and Fedex both list Dec. 15 as the last day that packages can be shipped and be guaranteed to arrive for Christmas.

Best Buy is offering deals across a variety of its products through its website.

Target has a $20 off for customers that spend at least $100 on toys.

Amazon is running several deals across a variety of products, including 60% off Anne Klein watches.

Walmart also has a variety of deals, including 23% off on a 65" Samsung 4K TV.

HERE'S HOW TO FLY WITH GIFTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Retailers have also recognized Green Monday and many will offer holiday sales to attract customers. Some outlets, such as Best Buy, offers deals on Green Monday that provide bigger discounts than Black Friday, CNET reports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Since it falls on a weekday, meaning many potential shoppers are stuck at work during the day, Green Monday deals are offered both in-store and online.

In 2012, sales on Green Monday across the retail industry hit $1.27 billion, The Street reports.