Coronavirus safety measures at Great Wolf Lodge when it reopens

Great Wolf Lodge, a chain of resorts with indoor water parks, will reopen later this month in Ohio with a number of safety measures to limit the chance of spreading the coronavirus, according to a report, including 50 percent maximum occupancy for guests.

Continue Reading Below

The resort's new “Paw Pledge” will aincrease cleaning, provide personal protective gear for guests and encourage social distancing, the company said in a statement. Restaurants at the resort will also have remote ordering and pick-up options available. Additionally, all employees will be required to do a temperature check before clocking in, according to the resort website.

GEORGIA WAS THE FIRST US STATE TO REOPEN. WHAT DOES ITS ECONOMY LOOK LIKE NOW?

“We’ve answered the challenge of these times to raise our level of care even higher. It’s called our Paw Pledge," the company said. "And it represents our commitment to staying safe and healthy allowing our guests to worry less and enjoy time together as a family more.”

NEARLY 70% OF RESTAURANTS HAVE REOPENED AMID CORONAVIRUS

Great Wolf Lodge did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Great Wolf, which has locations in 16 states and Canada, said in its note that it worked with medical experts, sanitation specialists, engineers and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials in order to create custom cleaning procedures for the resort.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The move to reopen comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said nearby amusement park, Kings Island, could reopen June 19. Great Wolf also recently reopened a resort in Arizona.

Other brands already operating in the pandemic could shed even more light on what the new normal could look like. Hotel chain Hilton, for example, partnered with the maker of Lysol, and consulted with the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team to develop enhanced cleaning procedures. Meanwhile, Airbnb is enforcing stricter protocols, requiring rentals to stay vacant for at least 24 hours between checkout and a new reservation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS