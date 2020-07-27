Graceland adding new additions to Elvis Presley’s Memphis complex

Elvis Presley’s Memphis Complex' is slated to get an upgrade next month to give fans a safe experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Aug. 8, the 200,000-square-foot tourist attraction centered on the life and career of the late king of rock 'n' roll will be revamped with ten immersive experiences via virtual and augmented reality technology, according to Graceland.

Graceland claims the latest "state-of-the-art" activities will help fans to "get closer to Elvis than ever before." The new experiences will be ncluded in the Graceland ticket price.

The news comes just after Graceland reopened in May after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the outbreak.

The experiences include “Elvis Yourself,” a virtual dress-Up experience where visitors can virtually wear one of Elvis’ iconic costumes, and have their photo taken and the "Elvis’ Interactive Golf Cart Ride" in which fans can get a virtual tour of the Graceland grounds in a golf cart simulator with 360-degree video technology, according to Graceland.

The upgrades were announced just ahead of Graceland's Elvis Week, spanning from Aug. 8-16, when Graceland will host a celebration of the life and legacy of Elvis Presley. This year, the events will be tailored in a way for fans to celebrate at home or in person while following proper health guidelines.

The Elvis Presley’s Memphis complex was built in 2017 across from the Graceland Mansion. It is home to the largest collection of Elvis memorabilia in the world from the singer's career including his collection of gold and platinum records and jumpsuits as well as memorabilia from his movies.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, annually attracts more than 600,000 visitors, including international travelers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

