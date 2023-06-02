Grab free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' today for National Doughnut Day

It's National Doughnut Day!

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' are offering sweet deals for doughnut lovers who swing by their stores for the holiday.

All day long on June 2, Krispy Kreme will treat customers to the doughnut of their choice for free, no purchase necessary, and is offering $2 glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

Included in this once-a-year offer are Krispy Kreme's "Fan Favs," doughnut flavors that are only available for a limited time like the Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.

"Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut – any doughnut – for free!" said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "We look forward to a sweet celebration with everyone Friday at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country."

Not to be left out, Dunkin' is also offering customers a free classic doughnut with a purchase of any drink on National Doughnut Day. The chain suggests trying their Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, or a Cold Brew coffee to pair with a free doughnut.

"Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. "This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us when you order your favorite drink, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!"

National Doughnut Day was invented by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938, to honor the organization's "Donut Lassies," women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

"In 1917, these women were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines. In makeshift huts, thousands of soldiers would come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat baked by the Lassies," according to the Salvation Army's website.

The Salvation Army's women are credited with popularizing doughnuts in the United States after the troops came back from fighting in Europe. Today, Americans across the country can enjoy a free sweet treat thanks to their benevolent service.

Interested in making doughnuts for yourself? The Salvation Army has a recipe that yields 60 doughnuts on its website, all you need are eggs, flour, sugar, a few other baking ingredients and a big appetite.

