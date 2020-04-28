Coronavirus pantry-loading created Goldfish shortage, says Campbell Soup

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The “Snack That Smiles Back” doesn’t seem to be doing much smiling during the coronavirus, according to preliminary April sales figures the Campbell Soup Company filed in an SEC Current Report.

FACING DEMAND AMID CORONAVIRUS, CAMPBELL SOUP SPEEDS UP ORDERS

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers experienced a 6.1 percent dive in sales due to “short-term supply challenges,” which ultimately resulted from higher than normal demand.

Stocks in this Article CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. $50.98 -0.26 (-0.51%)

Earlier this month, market data from Nielsen revealed the salty snack category was up by 20.4 percent in sales for the month of March. The sharp increase in pantry-loading across the U.S. and the rest of the world has contributed to sales growth for several brands amid shelter-in-place mandates.

CAMPBELL SOUP GIVES CORONAVIRUS ESSENTIAL WORKERS $100 WEEKLY PAYMENT

Conversely, Campbell’s other snack segments performed well without supply chain issues.

In the salty snack category, Kettle Brand chips received a sales increase of 44.5 percent while Cape Cod chips received a sales increase of 39.5 percent and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels received a sales increase of 19.1 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Pepperidge Farm categories that performed well in the month of April were its cookies and fresh bread, which received a sales growth increase of 27.8 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively.

Campbell’s soup and pasta sauce categories also grew exponentially with Campbell’s and Pacific Foods soup having increased by 41.7 percent and Prego pasta sauce having increased by 49.2 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Overall, Campbell’s snack segment grew by 16.1 percent while its meal and beverage segment grew by 34.4 percent.