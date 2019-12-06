Google’s Santa Tracker is back with way more knickknacks than last year

He knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you’re awake.

Continue Reading Below

But with this interactive tool, you can track Santa Claus from state to state.

Search giant Google announced the return of its annual Santa Tracker, an iconic holiday-themed online program that lets users ping St. Nick’s movements starting Dec. 23.

And fans on social media rejoiced.

“The Google Santa Tracker has been wonderfully updated!!” one Twitter user wrote. “I'm so excited!” And “Just drew my customized elf with my art style,” tweeted another.

This year’s version comes with the familiar bells and whistles but also brings new flair with revamped games and activities, like a 3-D snow box where users can build a custom winter scene, and a new design for Santa’s Village with a reindeer gym and toy factory.

The classic elf maker and snowball fights are still available, and with Google Assistant, you can ask for daily reports by saying, “Hey Google, what’s new at the North Pole?”

It also features “Code Boogie,” designed to help kids learn to code in a booming industry where software developers can rake in an average salary of more than $70,700 a year.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING BY THE NUMBERS — SPENDING KICKS INTO HIGH GEAR

Users can also learn about Christmas practices from around the world, like in Iceland, where families give each other warm clothing, and in France, where people put their shoes by the fireplace on Christmas Eve and hope to wake up to them filled up with gifts.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

As Christmas gets closer, more activities will unlock for the whole family to enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS