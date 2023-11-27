Google Bard lead debunks ‘natural fear’ of AI's development: 'Computers do things with you’

The emergence of artificial intelligence has sparked a fear of the unknown among some people, partly because of the potential threat it poses to certain jobs and sectors of the economy.

Google Bard product lead Jack Krawczyk addressed these fears in an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital at Google’s New York City office earlier this month.

"I think it's natural to fear things that we don't have a deep understanding of," he said.

In the development of Google’s own AI interface, Krawczyk said the company has "appreciated" this public apprehension.

He said it's taken "bold and responsible" steps to ensure that the public understands the possibilities of this new technology.

"We've transformed the truth of computing," he said.

"It used to be computers just did things for you … Now we're moving into a world where computers do things with you."

"This isn't a replacement for people, it's a way to accelerate our creativity — and that's producing really amazing outcomes."

Krawczyk mentioned job hunting as an example. He said AI can be used to not only find open positions but also to prepare people for interviews based on the job descriptions.

"You could come up with questions you might get asked on your own — but the technology helps you come up with possibilities that you might not have otherwise," he said.

Google is taking all the feedback on Bard into consideration, Krawczyk said, to ensure that "we're adding the most value for people."

The use of AI tools is prohibited for many employees at various corporations for the sake of securing sensitive information, he said.

"There is a lot of discussion around how the information that is presented in these interfaces ensures the compliance requirements of a company," Krawczyk said.

Some companies have found Bard to be effective as a workplace tool, he added.

"We find that the engagement with this sort of creative exploration allows employees to get more work accomplished in less time and at a higher quality," Krawczyk said.

Krawczyk described Google Bard as his personal "brain organizer," helping him collect his thoughts when his mind is "going in 27 different directions" throughout the day.

"At the start of the day, I take all these thoughts and I open Bard on my phone, I press the microphone and I just talk for five minutes," he said. "And Bard helps me realize that usually, it's only two or three things that I'm talking about in circles."

Krawczyk said it is helpful for him to have a collaborator that will listen without judgment and then say, "Here's what it sounds like is most important to you. Do you want to talk about how to get through it in the day?"

Using Bard has been his "cheat code," he said, enabling him to "show up like I've got my act together."

As generative AI models continue to develop to accommodate and enhance people’s lifestyles, Krawczyk said these models offer a greater ability to "understand a variety of perspectives that we might not have considered."

He added, "I think that's a net benefit."

Krawczyk offered an example of two foundations that wanted to work together to create a joint program, but were challenged by their competing cultures.

One of the foundation representatives told Krawczyk that they turned to Bard to map out these differences — which led to compromised solutions.

Krawczyk called that a "special moment," a time when technology was able to help groups of people who were at an impasse find ways to communicate more effectively.

"I think that's a really remarkable opportunity for us," he said.

Dr. Harvey Castro, a Dallas, Texas-based board-certified emergency medicine physician and national speaker on AI in health care, applauded Google Bard's capabilities in a conversation with FOX Business.

"Google Bard is not just a technological advancement," he said. "It’s a tool reshaping how we approach everyday tasks and challenges."

"It's vital to approach the adoption of these technologies with caution and continuous evaluation."

"From simplifying travel planning to enhancing communication and even aiding in parenting, Bard is set to significantly impact our social skills and daily lives."

Castro pointed out Bard's ability to enhance communication and collaboration, which is "particularly beneficial for global teams and virtual meetings."

Said Castro, "For some complex concepts, it's best to ask Bard to break them down to a sixth-grade level. For example, it might explain on a simple level how the appendix is removed, making sure not to use any medical terms."

"Beyond these specific areas, Bard’s extensions for various applications, including nonprofit management and scholarly publishing, demonstrate versatility," Castro said.

"This adaptability makes Bard a valuable tool across different sectors and activities."

The expert also pointed out the long-term implications of integrating advanced AI into daily life.

"The societal, psychological and ethical impacts are still being understood, and it's vital to approach the adoption of these technologies with caution and continuous evaluation," he said.

"Ensuring that Bard is used responsibly and ethically, with an awareness of its limitations, is key to maximizing its benefits while mitigating potential drawbacks," said Castro.