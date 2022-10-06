Goodwill starts online thrift shore GoodwillFinds: 'Transforming lives'

Goodwill, the American nonprofit organization that's funded by a network of retail thrift stores, has started a new "recommerce venture" that will fund various community-based programs it operates throughout the U.S.

The business endeavor – entitled GoodwillFinds – is an online shop where secondhand clothing, home decor, books, specialty items and collectibles are being sold, according to a recent press release.

Hundreds of thousands of unique secondhand items have been uploaded to the site. Net proceeds from purchases will go back to the regional Goodwill organizations they were sourced from, which will benefit its overarching parent company Goodwill Industries International, Inc.

"Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill," said GoodwillFinds Matthew A. Kaness, in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm confident that this venture will accelerate Goodwill's mission of transforming lives through the dignity of work, raise awareness of the immense sustainability impact of thrifting at Goodwill, and increase net donations to each Goodwill region," Kaness said. "[It's] good for the consumer, good for local communities, good for society and the planet."

The regional organizations that make up GoodwillFinds board of directors are the Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, the Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington, the Goodwill of Colorado, the Goodwill of Southern California, the Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana and the Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota.

A portion of the sales made from GoodwillFinds will reportedly go toward Goodwill's "social enterprise" mission, which includes community-building with professional training, job placement and youth mentorship.

GoodwillFinds differs from the organization's other e-commerce website, Shop Goodwill, in that items can be added to virtual carts and directly purchased.

Shop Goodwill is an auction-based website that awards purchases to winning bidders. The website has been in operation since 1999 and was launched by the Goodwill of Orange County, according to the organization's website.

In February 2021, shopgoodwill.com made $1 billion in sales, a press release from the Goodwill of Orange County said.

Customers who visit goodwillfinds.com can search for specific products or filter items by apparel (for women, men and kids), jewelry, electronics, home, books and media, toys and collectibles and travel and hobbies.

Top brands listed on its homepage include Ralph Lauren, Levi's, Lululemon, New Balance, Adidas and Nike.

"Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work," said Goodwill Industries International CEO Steve Preston, in a statement.

"GoodwillFinds furthers that mission through a modern online shopping experience – backed by a century-old philosophy – to harness resale with purpose," Preston continued. "This is an exciting inflection point for the organization, as GoodwillFinds expands the thrifting alternatives to existing supporters and brand new visitors."