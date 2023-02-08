GM's Super Bowl ad taps Will Ferrell and zombies to help sell electric cars

Will Ferrell finally made it back from Norway.

The comic actor is returning to star in the General Motors Super Bowl commercial after appearing in the 2021 spot, which featured him bringing the electric Cadillac Lyriq to the Scandinavian country to "crush those lugers," who buy more electric vehicles per capita than anyone else.

This time around, he will be driving a variety of electric GM models through settings from Netflix shows and movies to promote the automaker's collaboration with the streaming service, which will feature its vehicles in several original productions.

GM will have nine all-electric models on sale across its brands in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

"Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV," GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said.

The 60-second ad has been released ahead of the game and opens with Ferrell driving a GMC Sierra EV through the zombie-filled Las Vegas from the movie "Army of the Dead," where he gets bitten through the window, despite using the pickup's 360-degree camera system to monitor his surroundings.

From there he heads into "The Mist" in a Chevrolet Blazer EV before visiting "Bridgerton" with a Cadillac Lyriq, but says not to expect seeing one on the 19th century-set show.

His trip to the Upside Down of "Stranger Things" in a Silverado EV Trail Boss dressed like the character Dustin "is ruining the show," according to Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, but he helps a would be bride from "Love is Blind" make a quick getaway in a Hummer EV.

Things quickly go south again as he breaks the rules on "Squid Game" and then we find out how things turned out for him in Las Vegas.

"GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films," Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said.

GM is one of a handful of automotive brands that ponied up the estimated $7 million per 30-second Super Bowl ads are going for this year, Ad Age reports, with Kia, Ram and Jeep the only others that have confirmed participation so far.