GM idling electric truck factory for 4 weeks to increase its capacity

The GMC Hummer EV is taking an early summer vacation.

General Motors will be suspending production of the all-electric pickup at the Factory ZERO facility in Michigan for four weeks to retool it and increase production capacity.

The downtime will run from June 27 to July 22, Automotive News reported.

The plant is slated to add the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra Denali EV pickups next year, along with an autonomous van called the Origin for its self-driving ride-share company Cruise.

A General Motors spokesman told FOX Business that the upgrades are taking place earlier than expected and affected employees have been notified.

GMC last week announced that it is raising the base prices of the Hummer EV pickup and future SUV by $6,250 due to increased supply chain costs, but that anyone who placed a reservation before July 18 would get theirs for the originally advertised price.

GMC only delivered 99 of the $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1 pickups during the first quarter of 2022, but said it has over 77,500 reservations for Hummers in hand and will be ramping up its output throughout the year to help meet demand.

The Silverado and Sierra are scheduled to launch in early 2023.