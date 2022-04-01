GM recalling 681,509 SUVs because their wipers might fail

General Motors is recalling 681,509 SUVs in the U.S. due to a windshield wiper defect.

The action includes the 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUVs.

According to the NHTSA recall report, the ball joints in the wiper modules may rust and separate, causing the wipers to become inoperative.

No accidents or injuries related to the problem, which became known through a high number of warranty claims and complaints.

The 2013 models were previously recalled for the same issue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Owners will be notified starting on May 2 and the module replaced with a new one with an improved design.