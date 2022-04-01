Expand / Collapse search
General Motors

GM recalling 681,509 SUVs because their wipers might fail

Motor may rust

General Motors is recalling 681,509 SUVs in the U.S. due to a windshield wiper defect.

The GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox share a wiper design. (GMC)

The action includes the 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUVs.

The GMC Terrain is built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Equinox. (GMC)

According to the NHTSA recall report, the ball joints in the wiper modules may rust and separate, causing the wipers to become inoperative.

The Chevrolet Equinox is a compact SUV. (Chevrolet)

No accidents or injuries related to the problem, which became known through a high number of warranty claims and complaints.

The 2013 models were previously recalled for the same issue.

Owners will be notified starting on May 2 and the module replaced with a new one with an improved design.