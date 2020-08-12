Giuliani on rising violence in broad daylight in New York City

Former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani slammed the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, for the high levels of crime and homelessness in Manhattan, where the son of the NYPD’s head of counterterrorism was reportedly robbed in broad daylight earlier this week.

“This is really a shame,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo during his Wednesday morning segment on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” speaking of the robbery involving John Miller’s 13-year-old son. He continued: “A very fine young man and a great family. John is one of the pioneers.”

Miller serves as the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism and is in charge of a team tasked with both preventing and preparing for the worst-case scenario in case of an attack.

On Monday, the teen was robbed along Manhattan's tony Central Park West after getting off a bus in the area, the NYPD and the New York Post reported. Police are now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the thief’s arrest.

Prior to his work with the NYPD, Miller was the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. And before that, he worked as an assistant director for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the commanding officer for the Los Angeles Police Department’s counterterrorism unit, according to multiple reports.

In his past life as a journalist, Miller famously interviewed Usama Bin Laden in 1998 while working for ABC.

Giuliani said Miller worked with him “from the very beginning – when people told us we couldn't turn crime around.”

“I don't think there was a day of his life that John didn't believe we could do it,” Giuliani said. “So, it's a shame that someone who's done such good work to reduce crime and also to keep us involved in terrorism, which de Blasio has lost all sight of."

On the issue of homelessness, Giuliani slammed de Blasio for a recent New York Post report that described how city officials allowed six homeless pedophiles who are on parole to be moved into an Upper West Side hotel, located near a school playground.

“He’s putting very, very dangerous predators right where children – it’s right next to a school,” he said.

Giuliani further lamented the uptick in crime and shootings in New York City, including the recent news that the Big Apple has already surpassed the number of shootings reported in all of 2019. Meanwhile, murders for the most recent 28-day-period are up 58%, police statistics show.

