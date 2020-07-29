Giuliani: Democrats 'want crime,' murder to defeat Trump

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani slammed Democrats during a Wednesday morning interview, telling FOX Business they “want crime” and even murder if it means defeating the president.

Giuliani was speaking about U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s Tuesday testimony about the government response to civil unrest when the former New York City mayor argued that in a different time, most people would have agreed with what Barr was saying – that federal courthouses must be defended, looting should not be allowed and people should not be able to “turn cities into warzones.”

“The only people who seem to want that are the Democrats, and it really is tragic because they want it in order to defeat Donald Trump,” Giuliani said during “Mornings with Maria.” “In other words, they want crime – I don’t think they even realize it – they even want murder, so that they can defeat him. Not one of them, not one of them spoke up for law and order.”

Massive protests have sparked unrest across the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

On Tuesday, Barr defended the federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America as he testified for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee, pushing back against angry, skeptical Democrats who said Trump’s administration is unconstitutionally suppressing dissent.

Barr said “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” and argued the violence taking place in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from Floyd’s killing, which he called a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement. But he also said there was no systemic racism in law enforcement.

“Largely absent from these scenes of destruction are even superficial attempts by the rioters to connect their actions to George Floyd’s death or any legitimate call for reform,” Barr said of the Portland protests.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were deployed to the city and after a fence was erected around the perimeter of a federal courthouse earlier this month. Protests in Portland have continued for more than 60 nights, with the Justice Department reportedly confiscating from “violent agitators” contraband, including bleach, hockey sticks, Molotov cocktails and gasoline.

Speaking of the criminal nature of Portland's protests-turned-riots, Giuliani stressed that "there are people who recognize what's going on."

“President Trump is the one who recognizes what’s going on. Republicans recognize what’s going on," he continued, "and everybody else that isn’t blinded with this sickness of hating President Trump so much that they don’t care what happens to America.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.