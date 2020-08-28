Expand / Collapse search
Rudy Giuliani: Democrats have become 'the anti-police party'

'Their goal is the kind of thing we see in Democrat cities all throughout the country,' he said

Giuliani: Democrats have become the anti-police party

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the Republican National Convention and the Virginia Senate approving a controversial bill that would downgrade the penalty for assaulting a police officer.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized Democrats during a Friday morning interview with FOX Business, saying theirs has become “the anti-police party.”

Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer and former U.S. Attorney representing the Southern District of New York, told Maria Bartiromo that he has “no idea” what the Democrats’ goal actually is.

“Their goal is chaos," he added, telling "Mornings With Maria": "Their goal is the kind of thing we see in Democrat cities all throughout the country.”

Giuliani was reacting to news that the Virginia Senate, which has a Democrat majority, approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

The bill would keep the charge as a felony, but give a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump speaks from New York, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2

If the charge is brought as a felony, it requires an investigation by a different police officer and must be approved by a Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Giuliani spoke during Thursday night’s Republican National Convention, where he was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and referenced the at-times violent protests and riots that have swept the nation.

“If Biden is elected, along with the Democrats who are unwilling to speak out against this anarchy, then the crime wave will intensify and spread from cities and towns to suburbs and beyond,” he added.

He further attacked Biden and Democrats for not doing more to stop gun violence in cities. Giuliani alleged that “Obama and Biden did nothing at all to quell the carnage,” adding, “I guess these Black lives didn’t matter to them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

