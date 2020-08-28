Rudy Giuliani: Democrats have become 'the anti-police party'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized Democrats during a Friday morning interview with FOX Business, saying theirs has become “the anti-police party.”

Continue Reading Below

Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer and former U.S. Attorney representing the Southern District of New York, told Maria Bartiromo that he has “no idea” what the Democrats’ goal actually is.

“Their goal is chaos," he added, telling "Mornings With Maria": "Their goal is the kind of thing we see in Democrat cities all throughout the country.”

Giuliani was reacting to news that the Virginia Senate, which has a Democrat majority, approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

KENOSHA CAR DEALERSHIP SUSTAINED $1.5M IN DAMAGE AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF RIOTS, REPORT SAYS

The bill would keep the charge as a felony, but give a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder.

If the charge is brought as a felony, it requires an investigation by a different police officer and must be approved by a Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Giuliani spoke during Thursday night’s Republican National Convention, where he was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and referenced the at-times violent protests and riots that have swept the nation.

RUDY GIULIANI: DON'T LET DEMOCRATS DO TO AMERICA WHAT THEY DID TO NEW YORK CITY

“If Biden is elected, along with the Democrats who are unwilling to speak out against this anarchy, then the crime wave will intensify and spread from cities and towns to suburbs and beyond,” he added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He further attacked Biden and Democrats for not doing more to stop gun violence in cities. Giuliani alleged that “Obama and Biden did nothing at all to quell the carnage,” adding, “I guess these Black lives didn’t matter to them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS