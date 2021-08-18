Girl Scouts adding new cookie to 2022 lineup

Girl Scouts of the USA is adding a new cookie to its iconic collection starting next year.

The Adventurefuls cookie will be offered during the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season along with longstanding classics such as Thin Mints and Samoas, the organization announced Tuesday.

The brownie-inspired cookie is a combination of chocolate and caramel flavors, according to the Girl Scouts.

Local councils and troops depend on cookie sales to fund programming, travel, camps and other activities.

"Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about," the organization said.

The program itself gives the scouts hands-on entrepreneurial experience as well, the organization added.

Typically, the Girl Scouts sell around 200 million boxes of cookies per year, or around $800 million worth during the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The nationwide program usually spans from January through April "but local timing varies" per region.

The Girl Scouts normally sell boxes door to door or at booths in front of grocers or other retailers that see a heavy flow of traffic. In pre-pandemic times, order forms were also seen floating around offices for work colleagues to nab a box.

Last year, however, the Girl Scouts were left with 15 million boxes of unsold cookies due to the pandemic putting a damper on their traditional cookie booths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.