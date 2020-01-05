Gervais takes aim at Apple, Amazon and Disney at Golden Globes

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais returned to the awards show on Sunday night and took aim at Hollywood's elite.

Gervais skewered stars for working for companies like Apple, Amazon and the Walt Disney Co. while giving speeches urging social change.

“You're in no position to lecture the public about anything,” he added. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg, so if you win, come up, accept your award, thank your agent and your god and (expletive) off.”

Gervais didn't hold back opening the show by declaring movies irrelevant, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix's takeover of Hollywood complete.

Hosting the Globes for the fifth, and according to him last time, Gervais has always been controversial, but was even more cutting than before. He told executives in the room that journalist Ronan Farrow, who has exposed cases of sexual misconduct, was coming for them.

Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarize the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: “Well done, Netflix. You win.” The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.