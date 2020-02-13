Gerber’s spokesbaby contest has bundles of joy lining up for prize

Calling all bundles of joy! Gerber has opened up its annual Photo Search contest.

Infants and young children between the ages of one-day and four-years-old, who may have what it takes, can submit photos via their parents of course for a chance to win the title of Gerber Spokesbaby – which entails a $25,000 cash prize for 2020.

The payout is about half of what it has been in past years when the prize has been as high as $50,000, as seen with previous winners Mary Jane Montoya in 2012 and Lucas Warren in 2018.

Gerber, which is owned by Nestle, tells FOX Business it decided to make some revisions this time around.

“In the spirit of making the 10th anniversary of Photo Search our best yet, we are not just updating our guidelines but also changing up our winner’s prize to help our Spokesbaby get off to the best possible start,” a Gerber spokesperson said. “The winner’s prize, which will be revealed at the time of the winner’s announcement, will include cash and other valuable gifts and opportunities.”

The contest closes on Feb. 21 at 11:59 PM EST and grand prize judging is set for completion on Feb. 28 and winners will be notified following.

To enter the contest, parents can submit a form along with photos and videos of their child to photosearch.gerber.com. Parents who have more than one child will need to submit individual entries for each. However, twins and triplets (and so on) can be submitted together.

For the best shot of winning, judges are choosing the next Gerber Spokesbaby on three criteria;

Visual appeal

Expressiveness

Consistency with Gerber's heritage and its "Anything for Baby Mission"

The complete contest rules and regulations can be found on Gerber’s website.

The original “Gerber Baby” was selected in a very similar fashion back in 1928. However, instead of submitting photos to the baby food company, artists entered their best work for consideration.

Dorothy Hope Smith submitted a simple charcoal drawing of an infant Ann Turner Cook, who happened to be the child of a family friend. The iconic sketch captured the judge’s hearts and has represented the brand for nearly a century.

Smith was awarded $300 for her winning sketch, which is about $4,456.20 by today’s standards when accounting for annual inflation at a rate of 2.98 percent.

By 2010, Gerber kick-started its Photo Search contest, which has awarded cash and prizes to baby spokesmodels and their families.

Cook eventually grew up to become a mystery novelist and retired as an English teacher in Tampa. She celebrated her 93rd birthday in November and has regularly met the Gerber Photo Search winners since its launch.