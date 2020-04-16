Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus expert Fauci honored by Georgia brewery with new themed beer

One of the Wild Heaven Beer brews is called 'Don’t Stand So Close to Me'

Associated Press
Dr. Anthony Fauci commends the governors of the middle parts of America for their commitment to making sure their states don't end up like the coastal states.video

Dr. Fauci: This is not the time to be pulling back

Dr. Anthony Fauci commends the governors of the middle parts of America for their commitment to making sure their states don't end up like the coastal states.

A Georgia brewery is tapping into the nation's thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers.

Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has just released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.

CORONAVIRUS EXPERT FAUCI REACTS TO GETTING HIS OWN BOBBLEHEAD

The brewery also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking, and will next release a rye IPA it's calling “We Will Meet Again.”

“We were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's beautiful and inspiring speech to the British people, and like her we are looking forward to the time when we can meet again,” the brewery's president, Nick Purdy, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

