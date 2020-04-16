Coronavirus expert Fauci honored by Georgia brewery with new themed beer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Georgia brewery is tapping into the nation's thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers.

Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has just released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.

The brewery also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking, and will next release a rye IPA it's calling “We Will Meet Again.”

“We were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's beautiful and inspiring speech to the British people, and like her we are looking forward to the time when we can meet again,” the brewery's president, Nick Purdy, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

