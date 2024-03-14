Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

George Mason University police sergeant arrests DoorDash driver, makes the delivery himself

George Mason Police Sergeant Grant dropped off order to 'surprised' students

George Mason University Police Sergeant Ryan Grant completed a food order after arresting a delivery driver. (Credit: George Mason University Police) video

George Mason University police officer completes DoorDash delivery after arresting driver

George Mason University Police Sergeant Ryan Grant completed a food order after arresting a delivery driver. (Credit: George Mason University Police)

A George Mason University sergeant went above and beyond the call of duty on Wednesday, when he delivered a food order on behalf of a delivery driver his department had just arrested.

Around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle passed by one of the university's "Flock Safety cameras" with license-reading technology, GMU police said. The system alerted officers to active warrants on a person associated with the vehicle tag, who happened to be the driver.

The vehicle was stopped near police headquarters on University Drive, where it was determined that the driver had an active felony warrant from Fairfax County related to an aggravated assault charge. 

"He had been on campus picking up a food delivery item from Panda Express to drop off at a home in the local community," GMU police said in an emailed statement to Fox Business. "Sergeant Grant, who assisted officers on this stop, spoke to the driver and said he would complete the delivery for him."

GMU police food delivery

A George Mason University sergeant asked the DoorDash driver where he should deliver the food.  (George Mason Police Department)

The driver was identified as Nicholas Wolf, 32, from Alexandria, Virginia. Police say he was operating as both an Uber Eats and DoorDash driver. 

Video released by the George Mason University police showed Grant making the necessary arrangements. 

GMU campus

Campus of George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. (Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A DoorDash Inc. delivery bag

A DoorDash Inc. delivery bag sits on the floor at Chef Geoff's restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.  (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I'm down to deliver this person their food," Grant told Wolf, who then instructed Grant how to use the DoorDash app on his phone to get the customer's address.

Grant then took a picture of the address and returned Wolf's phone before bringing the customer their food – and a surprise.

Grant took the food to the address, and the students who lived there recognized him as someone they had interacted with in his community outreach capacity for Greek life. The students were "surprised and happy to see him with their food order," GMU police said.