George Clooney, Jeffrey Katzenberg among others to host Biden-Harris fundraiser following DNC: report

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their significant others are reportedly set to attend a virtual fundraiser on Friday featuring Hollywood elites.

The event will be hosted by actor George Clooney, former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group television production division Entertainment Studios Byron Allen, and philanthropist Andrew Hauptman, according to Deadline.

The outlet, citing a source, reported that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and businessman Andrew Hauptman's wife, Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, will also serve as hosts.

The fundraiser comes on the heels of the four-day Democratic National Convention, which ends on Thursday.

Tickets for the event reportedly start at $100,000 per person, and go up to $250,000, $500,000 and $730,600.

Clooney previously hosted a virtual fundraiser for the Biden campaign with former President Barack Obama, while the Katzenbergs and Hauptman reportedly hosted an event in June.

According to Deadline, the Biden campaign has multiple fundraisers this week, including a Tuesday event with actor Tom Hanks.

“Every election comes along, and you can always make the argument, ‘This is the most important election of our lives.’ This is the most important election in the history of America,” Hanks said at the event, according to Deadline.

The "Greyhound" star then reportedly asked Biden why wearing masks was such an issue.

“This appeal to this macho notion, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’” Biden responded, reported Deadline. “This is just the most irrational, illogical and egotistical exercise I’ve ever seen a president enter into.”

The second night of the Democratic National Convention kicks off at 9 p.m. EST and will feature former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Sen. Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton, and Biden's wife, Jill Biden, as speakers.