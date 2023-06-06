Genesis shifting production of best-selling GV70 to USA

Genesis' best-selling model is on the move.

Hyundai's luxury brand will start building the GV70 compact SUV at its Montgomery, Alabama, factory in 2024.

The facility currently produces the fully electric GV70 Electrified, while the gas-powered GV70 models are imported from South Korea.

Genesis sold 9,761 GV70s in the U.S. through May out of 25,231 total vehicles.

"We are pleased to bring further assembly of Genesis vehicles to the United States, bolstering availability of our products and investing in our communities," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

Prices for the GV70 start at $44,275 with a 300 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine and $56,375 with a 375 hp V6, while the GV70 Electrified lists for $67,550.

Building the GV70 Electrified in the U.S. puts it in position to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases, but it currently uses imported batteries that make it ineligible.

Hyundai is building a battery plant in Georgia, however, that could start supplying compliant packs by 2025 and the tax credit can be applied to leases today.