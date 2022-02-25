Gene Wilder's nephew buys his uncle's house from Elon Musk

Gene Wilder's house isn't getting torn down anytime soon.

The late comedian's nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, recently detailed how he was able to buy his celebrity uncle's California house back from Elon Musk. Musk was willing to sell it to him for a significantly reduced price in order to ensure that house wasn't demolished or majorly altered, according to Wilder.

Walker-Pearlman spoke with the Wall Street Journal about his experience with Musk. Walker-Pearlman said he became aware that the house was for sale when Musk announced that he was selling most of his physical possessions, including his houses.

Musk publicly stated that he would only sell Gene Wilder's house to someone that wouldn't tear it down or make alterations to it that would alter the house's "soul."

The house was originally listed for $9.5 million, an amount that Walker-Pearlman says he couldn't afford. Still, he thought it was worth an attempt.

He reportedly reached out to Musk's team and began negotiations. Walker-Pearlman was then able to convince Musk that he was theonly person who could guarantee the house wouldn't be demolished.

Walker-Pearlman said that due to family issues, Gene Wilder had raised him. He has memories of the famed comedian cooking on the indoor grill, enjoying bran muffins every morning in the kitchen and teaching him to swim in the backyard pool.

Wilder bought the 2,800-square-foot, five bedroom, four-bathroom Bel-Air mansion in 1976 for $300,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Walker-Pearlman purchased it from Musk for $7 million. The contract included an agreement known as a long-form deed of trust and assignment of rents, through which Musk loaned Walker-Pearlman $6.7 million.