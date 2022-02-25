Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

Gene Wilder's nephew buys his uncle's house from Elon Musk

Director Jordan Walker-Pearlman bought the house from Musk in October 2020

Here are your FOX Business headlines. 

Gene Wilder's house isn't getting torn down anytime soon.

The late comedian's nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, recently detailed how he was able to buy his celebrity uncle's California house back from Elon Musk. Musk was willing to sell it to him for a significantly reduced price in order to ensure that house wasn't demolished or majorly altered, according to Wilder.

Elon Musk Silicon Valley Mansion

In 2020, Elon Musk announced that he would sell most of his possessions, including all of his houses. (Google Maps/Getty Images / Google Maps)

Walker-Pearlman spoke with the Wall Street Journal about his experience with Musk. Walker-Pearlman said he became aware that the house was for sale when Musk announced that he was selling most of his physical possessions, including his houses.

Musk publicly stated that he would only sell Gene Wilder's house to someone that wouldn't tear it down or make alterations to it that would alter the house's "soul."

Actor Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka

Musk stated that he would only sell Gene Wilder's mansion to someone that would not demolish it or make major alterations to it. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The house was originally listed for $9.5 million, an amount that Walker-Pearlman says he couldn't afford. Still, he thought it was worth an attempt.

He reportedly reached out to Musk's team and began negotiations. Walker-Pearlman was then able to convince Musk that he was theonly person who could guarantee the house wouldn't be demolished.

Walker-Pearlman said that due to family issues, Gene Wilder had raised him. He has memories of the famed comedian cooking on the indoor grill, enjoying bran muffins every morning in the kitchen and teaching him to swim in the backyard pool.

Elon Musk mansion

Elon Musk found a buyer for his last remaining residential property, a historic California estate listed for nearly $32 million in December 2021. (Getty Images/Google Maps / Getty Images)

Wilder bought the 2,800-square-foot, five bedroom, four-bathroom Bel-Air mansion in 1976 for $300,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Walker-Pearlman purchased it from Musk for $7 million. The contract included an agreement known as a long-form deed of trust and assignment of rents, through which Musk loaned Walker-Pearlman $6.7 million.