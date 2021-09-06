Louisiana gas stations still grapple with outages as Hurricane Ida cleanup continues

Louisiana gas stations are still grappling with outages more than a week after one of the most powerful hurricanes made landfall in the Gulf Coast region, leaving few areas with fuel and even power.

As of 7 a.m. CT Monday, 65.2% of stations in Baton Rouge are still out of fuel, GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, nearly 62% of stations in New Orleans and over 58% of stations in Lafayette are also facing outages.

The percentage of outages in each of the aforementioned cities stayed relatively the same compared to Sunday's figures. However, it's a slight improvement from Saturday when outages in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette were at 74.3%, 65.6% and 63%, respectively.

De Haan also cautioned motorists that 15.1% of stations in Biloxi, Mississippi, were out of fuel on Saturday as well as 7.4% in Jackson and another 5.1% in Hattiesburg.

Ida, which made landfall on Aug. 29 in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with winds of 155 miles per hour, knocked out over 90% of the offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Entergy Corporation, which delivers electricity to millions of customers throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, also noted that Ida’s "catastrophic intensity" impacted major transmission lines.

A day after the storm hit, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan issued emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi, effective immediately, due to the "extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances."

The move temporarily lifts some regulations in Louisiana and Mississippi in order to help "improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida," the agency said.

The waivers are slated to end on Sept. 16.