Gas prices: These are the nation's most expensive markets

California remains the most expensive state for gas, outpacing the national average by more than a dollar, according to AAA.

However, Hawaii and Washington and Oregon are not far behind, according to AAA's latest data.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in California will cost motorists $4.65, according to AAA.

It's a significant jump from the national average, which rose one cent from a week ago to $3.31, according to AAA. This increase, which marks the third week of consecutive gains in 2022, is being "driven primarily by the cost of crude oil," according to AAA.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded at $87.12 a barrel on Wednesday.

The rise in oil prices, according to AAA, is being driven by the "perception that the COVID-19 omicron variant may ebb" coupled with "lagging" crude production.

Due to the fact that oil accounts "for roughly half of what consumers pay at the pump, higher oil costs will likely result in higher gasoline costs," according to AAA.

The average price in Hawaii trails slightly behind California at $4.32 per gallon. Meanwhile, the average price in Washington and Oregon sits at $3.95 and $3.91, respectively.

The average price in Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania surpasses the national average by at least 20 cents, according to AAA.

States facing the biggest price increases over the past week are Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Missouri and North Dakota.

Here are the top 10 most expensive markets: