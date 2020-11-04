Gap removes election-inspired tweet after backlash: 'Hopelessly naive'

Even fashion is dividing people.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the Gap seemingly tried to promote togetherness amid the presidential election by showing off a sweatshirt that was half red, half blue. Things being the way that they are, however, the post seemingly sparked a negative response from social media users.

The original post by the Gap garnered 700,000 views before it was eventually deleted, The New York Post reports. “The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward” read the tweet, which was accompanied by a clip showing the hoodie being zipped up the middle, bringing the blue and red sides together.

The post was deleted after receiving backlash from Twitter users.

“The Gap’s hopelessly naive hoodie gif is the Kendall Jenner Pepsi moment of the 2020 election,” wrote one user, referencing a 2017 Pepsi commercial starring Kendall Jenner, which appeared to be drawing on real-life incidents of civil unrest — namely, the Black Lives Matter movement — in order to sell Pepsi.

Another user sarcastically wrote, “I was feeling pretty down about how divided our country is until Gap tweeted that half blue, half red hoodie.”

Sapna Maheshwari, of the New York Times, then tweeted that she spoke with a representative for the Gap, who explained the post: “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Maheshwari said the Gap also told her the hoodie was not an actual item intended for sale.