HBO to develop GameStop movie: report

It appears the GameStop stock craze will soon be enshrined in film history by none other than HBO.

The premium cable network has enlisted “Billions” co-creator and financial journalist, Andrew Ross Sorkin, alongside Blumhouse TV head, Jason Blum, and former HBO Films President, Len Amato, to develop a film based on the recent stock market frenzy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The currently untitled movie will tell the story of how Reddit stock traders from the subreddit, WallStreetBets, created a stranglehold on the stock market through GameStop stocks and, in turn, threatened hedge fund managers and Wall Street higher-ups, the outlet reports.

HBO’s project, however, is not the only film that is in development over the recent Reddit revolt.

Netflix has jumped on the craze, tasking “Hurt Locker” screenwriter Mark Boal with scriptwriting duties, while actor Noah Centineo will take charge in the lead role for an upcoming movie.

MGM has managed to secure book rights regarding the incident, with Ben Mezrich (whose book, “The Accidental Billionaires,” was the basis for the 2011 film, “The Social Network”) penning the tale.

Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment will also be cashing in on the hype. The company acquired the rights to produce a film surrounding the life of Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of WallStreetBets.

Fox Business has reached out to HBO for comment.