'Game of Thrones' fans pay thousands to see locations from popular HBO series

Game of Thrones fans are paying up to $22,170 per person for a stateroom aboard the "Cruise of Thrones."

Continue Reading Below

Setting sale in September of 2021, Cruise of Thrones will take fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones to the hit show's most notable filming locations.

“A lot of people are making money on the Game of Thrones franchise,” Dalmatian Travel and Events’ Lynette Durovic told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. She explained that her company's cruises have sparked a lot of interest and that customers have already made down payments on reservations.

AIRPORT FOOD GETS AN UPGRADE IN TIME FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Fans are putting down $1,000 per person to save their place on one of the journies.

Each lasting eight days, the cruises will set out, one going to locations in Northern Europe and the other heading to sites along the Dalmatian coast in Croatia and the Mediterranean.

AIRBUS SAYS JETS FLYING CLOSE BEHIND EACH OTHER COULD REDUCE FUEL COSTS BY 10 PERCENT

In the North, cruise-goers will visit Castle Black, Winterfell, the King’s Road, and other notable sites before traveling to filming locations “beyond the wall” in Iceland, according to the cruise line.

Durovic, however, argued that the most iconic destination for their guests will be the city of Dubrovnik on the Southern cruise. Dubrovnik is a city on the Dalmatian coast in Croatia and is the filming location for King's Landing, the capital of the fictional kingdom Westeros in the Game of Thrones series.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The franchise is responsible for bringing an estimated 350,000 visitors to Northern Ireland each year and has generated over $318 million worth of business to the region since production of the show began in 2010, BBC reported.

Cruise prices range from $5,130 per person for an interior stateroom to $22,170 per person for “celebrity suite,” according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS