Walmart stores removing recalled fruit over listeria concerns

A variety of fresh-cut fruit from County Fresh is being removed from select Walmart shelves because of possible listeria contamination.

The company issued a voluntary recall of its Freshness Guaranteed cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe that have been distributed to Walmart stores in nine states, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall comes just after the company initiated a voluntary recall on Oct. 1 of a limited quantity of watermelon chunks from select stores for the same reason.

However, the FDA says the recall is simply a precautionary measure. It was initiated after a recent FDA inspection revealed that listeria monocytogenes was detected on equipment used in an area "near where these products are packed," the notice read.

If consumed, the organism has the potential to cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people, and anyone with weakened immune systems, the FDA said, adding that healthy people can also have some short term symptoms. This may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, according to the agency.

The affected products were packaged in various size clamshell containers and shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisianna, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The products have various product codes and its “best if used by” dates are between Oct. 3 and Oct.11.

The FDA says Walmart stores are immediately removing the products from store shelves and inventories.

Meanwhile, customers who have purchased the affected products should discard it immediately, the agency said.

To date, Country Fresh has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

"Country Fresh is working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to resolve the matter promptly and deeply regrets the inconvenience to our consumers and customers," the company said.

